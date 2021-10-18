Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Full-stack mobility startup Automovill raises funds from AngelBay

Full-stack mobility startup Automovill raises funds from AngelBay

Automovill provides tech-enabled solutions and B2B car service management. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Automovill has been expanding at great pace, clocking impressive numbers. With technology disrupting the auto service sector there is a huge scope that still needs to be leveraged

MUMBAI: Automovill, a full-stack mobility startup, has raised an undisclosed amount from AngelBay. The round saw participation from Santosh Chandra, chief executive at Essar Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, and executives from Google and PWC. The round was a top up to the bridge round which brand raised in mid July.

The brand provides tech-enabled solutions and B2B car service management. While the brand already has served 1,00,000+ orders across 12 cities, it plans to expand its footprint in other geographies, and deploy tech solutions. Automovill will use the funds to widen its wings in 20+ cities, and in ramping up infrastructure.

“Automovill has been expanding at a great pace, clocking impressive numbers. With technology disrupting the auto service sector there is a huge scope that still needs to be leveraged. Investing in one of the fastest growing mobility startups reinstates the wider horizons that are yet to be explored," said Sorabh Agarwal, co-founder of AngelBay.

It plans to reach the 25,000-order mark, and presence across 20 cities by the end of current fiscal.

Santosh Chandra, CEO at Essar Oil &Gas Exploration and Production, said, The mobility industry has been a delight for investors all across the world. In India, this was one of the unorganised sectors which explains the potential in holds. Automovill with its refined business model, right technology intervention and focussed approach will be able to reap it to the best."

 

