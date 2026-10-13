Domestic demand lifts Nilekani-backed Fundamentum’s deeptech fund to ₹3,500 crore

Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), the Nandan Nilekani-anchored deeptech investment firm, is increasing the domestic allocation of its maiden fund by ₹500 crore to ₹2,500 crore after stronger-than-expected demand from local investors, underscoring growing interest in a sector that has traditionally struggled to attract capital.
The firm is now targeting a ₹3,500 crore fund, up from its original ₹3,000 crore plan, with the additional capital coming from domestic limited partners (LPs), its top executives told Mint. The remaining ₹1,000 crore is allocated to an offshore vehicle.