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Domestic demand lifts Nilekani-backed Fundamentum’s deeptech fund to ₹3,500 crore

Rwit Ghosh
4 min read13 Oct 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Domestic institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals are showing greater interest in deeptech investments.
Domestic institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals are showing greater interest in deeptech investments.
Summary

The Nandan Nilekani-anchored firm sees rising investor appetite for deeptech startups developing proprietary technology.

Gift this article

Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), the Nandan Nilekani-anchored deeptech investment firm, is increasing the domestic allocation of its maiden fund by 500 crore to 2,500 crore after stronger-than-expected demand from local investors, underscoring growing interest in a sector that has traditionally struggled to attract capital.

Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), the Nandan Nilekani-anchored deeptech investment firm, is increasing the domestic allocation of its maiden fund by 500 crore to 2,500 crore after stronger-than-expected demand from local investors, underscoring growing interest in a sector that has traditionally struggled to attract capital.

The firm is now targeting a 3,500 crore fund, up from its original 3,000 crore plan, with the additional capital coming from domestic limited partners (LPs), its top executives told Mint. The remaining 1,000 crore is allocated to an offshore vehicle.

The firm is now targeting a 3,500 crore fund, up from its original 3,000 crore plan, with the additional capital coming from domestic limited partners (LPs), its top executives told Mint. The remaining 1,000 crore is allocated to an offshore vehicle.

"We've seen a lot of demand from domestic limited partners, which is why we've increased this portion to about by an additional 500 crore," Vivek Singla, general partner at F2A, said in an interview. "We're hoping to hit the new hard cap in a few weeks to a month or two."

LPs are investors that commit capital to venture funds, leaving fund managers to make investment decisions on their behalf.

F2A's domestic LP base includes local institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. The pace of fundraising is notable for a fund targeting deeptech, where companies often require substantial capital and longer development cycles before generating returns.

The firm announced the fund in May this year, after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) at the end of April. It began approaching LPs in June.

The fundraising momentum comes as venture investors increasingly turn to companies developing proprietary technology, even as the sector's capital requirements and long gestation periods make it a challenging investment proposition.

Deeptech startups raised $1.7 billion in 2025, according to Tracxn data, compared with $2 billion in 2024. Funding has already reached $2.7 billion so far this year.

Domestic investors step in

The shift extends beyond specialist deeptech funds. Domestic growth investors, which have typically stayed away from the sector, are now looking more closely at opportunities, as Mint reported earlier. For investors accustomed to businesses with more established growth indicators, however, evaluating deeptech companies requires a different approach.

Also Read | India’s deeptech boom puts growth investors to the test

“Domestic capital has become more forthcoming and enterprising in nature. We hadn't seen such feedback in the last two years. It is pretty encouraging for us,” said Debraj Banerjee, general partner at F2A.

The shift is also coming from founders, particularly those building strategically important technologies. Some are increasingly attentive to the origin of their funding as they consider regulatory requirements, government contracts and, eventually, public listings.

“What's the domicile nature of sovereignty-oriented technologies that these companies is a real question. If they want to actually remain viable, they need a domicile structure that addresses government oriented requirements,” Banerjee said.

F2A has encountered founders, particularly in defence, who ask whether prospective investors are domestic or foreign because foreign capital can make it harder to access certain opportunities. In such cases, the firm actively brings in its domestic investment vehicle to back the company.

East Asian capital bets

While domestic demand has prompted F2A to expand its local allocation, its foreign capital is coming largely from Japanese and South Korean businesses. The firm has set aside 1,000 crore for an offshore vehicle based in Seoul, South Korea.

“East Asian businesses believe that India will go up the technology curve, value will be created,” said Singla. “It's a large market, but they want to be ahead while the ecosystem is being created, come in early and really entrenched themselves, both in terms of the ecosystem, and entry points in terms of valuation.”

The interest is part of a broader push by East Asian investors to establish a foothold in India's technology ecosystem.

In April, South Korean technology conglomerates Krafton and Naver roped in Mirae Asset Venture Investments India to manage a 6,000 crore India-focused fund backing early-growth-stage technology startups.

In June, Mint reported that the Korea Venture Investment Corporation (KVIC) and other South Korean government stakeholders had met at least five Indian venture funds as they considered taking LP positions to expand their presence in the country.

Japanese venture capital firms began deploying more actively in India last year, with some setting up localized funds, as Mint reported.

In the pipeline

With fundraising still under way, F2A is preparing to deploy capital. The firm expects three deals to close by the first quarter of 2027, although its partners declined to identify the companies.

“Semiconductors is one, which is on the data centre supply chain side. The other two are artificial intelligence bets – one in consumer, one in enterprise,” said Banerjee.

The firm has 75 deals at various stages of discussion, negotiation and evaluation. It expects to add six to nine companies over the next 18 months and build a portfolio of 12-15 companies over three years.

Also Read | Deeptech gets a policy voice backed by founders, VCs
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Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsDomestic demand lifts Nilekani-backed Fundamentum’s deeptech fund to ₹3,500 crore

Domestic demand lifts Nilekani-backed Fundamentum’s deeptech fund to ₹3,500 crore

Rwit Ghosh
4 min read13 Oct 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Domestic institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals are showing greater interest in deeptech investments.
Domestic institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals are showing greater interest in deeptech investments.
Summary

The Nandan Nilekani-anchored firm sees rising investor appetite for deeptech startups developing proprietary technology.

Gift this article

Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), the Nandan Nilekani-anchored deeptech investment firm, is increasing the domestic allocation of its maiden fund by 500 crore to 2,500 crore after stronger-than-expected demand from local investors, underscoring growing interest in a sector that has traditionally struggled to attract capital.

Fundamentum Frontier Advisors (F2A), the Nandan Nilekani-anchored deeptech investment firm, is increasing the domestic allocation of its maiden fund by 500 crore to 2,500 crore after stronger-than-expected demand from local investors, underscoring growing interest in a sector that has traditionally struggled to attract capital.

The firm is now targeting a 3,500 crore fund, up from its original 3,000 crore plan, with the additional capital coming from domestic limited partners (LPs), its top executives told Mint. The remaining 1,000 crore is allocated to an offshore vehicle.

The firm is now targeting a 3,500 crore fund, up from its original 3,000 crore plan, with the additional capital coming from domestic limited partners (LPs), its top executives told Mint. The remaining 1,000 crore is allocated to an offshore vehicle.

"We've seen a lot of demand from domestic limited partners, which is why we've increased this portion to about by an additional 500 crore," Vivek Singla, general partner at F2A, said in an interview. "We're hoping to hit the new hard cap in a few weeks to a month or two."

LPs are investors that commit capital to venture funds, leaving fund managers to make investment decisions on their behalf.

F2A's domestic LP base includes local institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. The pace of fundraising is notable for a fund targeting deeptech, where companies often require substantial capital and longer development cycles before generating returns.

The firm announced the fund in May this year, after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) at the end of April. It began approaching LPs in June.

The fundraising momentum comes as venture investors increasingly turn to companies developing proprietary technology, even as the sector's capital requirements and long gestation periods make it a challenging investment proposition.

Deeptech startups raised $1.7 billion in 2025, according to Tracxn data, compared with $2 billion in 2024. Funding has already reached $2.7 billion so far this year.

Domestic investors step in

The shift extends beyond specialist deeptech funds. Domestic growth investors, which have typically stayed away from the sector, are now looking more closely at opportunities, as Mint reported earlier. For investors accustomed to businesses with more established growth indicators, however, evaluating deeptech companies requires a different approach.

Also Read | India’s deeptech boom puts growth investors to the test

“Domestic capital has become more forthcoming and enterprising in nature. We hadn't seen such feedback in the last two years. It is pretty encouraging for us,” said Debraj Banerjee, general partner at F2A.

The shift is also coming from founders, particularly those building strategically important technologies. Some are increasingly attentive to the origin of their funding as they consider regulatory requirements, government contracts and, eventually, public listings.

“What's the domicile nature of sovereignty-oriented technologies that these companies is a real question. If they want to actually remain viable, they need a domicile structure that addresses government oriented requirements,” Banerjee said.

F2A has encountered founders, particularly in defence, who ask whether prospective investors are domestic or foreign because foreign capital can make it harder to access certain opportunities. In such cases, the firm actively brings in its domestic investment vehicle to back the company.

East Asian capital bets

While domestic demand has prompted F2A to expand its local allocation, its foreign capital is coming largely from Japanese and South Korean businesses. The firm has set aside 1,000 crore for an offshore vehicle based in Seoul, South Korea.

“East Asian businesses believe that India will go up the technology curve, value will be created,” said Singla. “It's a large market, but they want to be ahead while the ecosystem is being created, come in early and really entrenched themselves, both in terms of the ecosystem, and entry points in terms of valuation.”

The interest is part of a broader push by East Asian investors to establish a foothold in India's technology ecosystem.

In April, South Korean technology conglomerates Krafton and Naver roped in Mirae Asset Venture Investments India to manage a 6,000 crore India-focused fund backing early-growth-stage technology startups.

In June, Mint reported that the Korea Venture Investment Corporation (KVIC) and other South Korean government stakeholders had met at least five Indian venture funds as they considered taking LP positions to expand their presence in the country.

Japanese venture capital firms began deploying more actively in India last year, with some setting up localized funds, as Mint reported.

In the pipeline

With fundraising still under way, F2A is preparing to deploy capital. The firm expects three deals to close by the first quarter of 2027, although its partners declined to identify the companies.

“Semiconductors is one, which is on the data centre supply chain side. The other two are artificial intelligence bets – one in consumer, one in enterprise,” said Banerjee.

The firm has 75 deals at various stages of discussion, negotiation and evaluation. It expects to add six to nine companies over the next 18 months and build a portfolio of 12-15 companies over three years.

Also Read | Deeptech gets a policy voice backed by founders, VCs
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Rwit Ghosh

Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesStart-upsDomestic demand lifts Nilekani-backed Fundamentum’s deeptech fund to ₹3,500 crore
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