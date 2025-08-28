Mint Explainer | Funding, infrastructure and support: Making sense of Delhi’s draft startup policy
The policy aims to transform the city into a global innovation hub by 2035, targeting the creation of 5,000 startups. With incentives like operational grants and a dedicated venture capital fund, this policy promises to reshape the startup landscape.
The Delhi government announced the draft of its new startup policy on Tuesday to position the national capital as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship and make it the most preferred destination for startups. The goal is to create 5,000 startups by 2035, generate jobs and promote inclusive growth, set up incubators and accelerators with easy funding access and create the right environment for startups to grow. Mint explains what’s in it and why it matters.