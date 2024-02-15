Funding into Karnataka-based tech startups plummets by 72%. Here's what investors are looking for
Funding in Karnataka's tech startups sharply fell 72% to $3.4 billion in 2023 despite the state being at the first spot in India in terms of overall funding to date and home to 39% of the unicorn companies in the country, according to a report published by Tracxn, a data intelligence platform.