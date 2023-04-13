The global funding winter has hit Indian startups hard with funding plunging 75% to $2.8 billion in the January-March period compared to $11.6 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the latest report from Tracxn, a market data platform. A rise in inflation and tightening of easy money by central banks globally has significantly impacted investments with funding falling 24% in the period on a sequential basis as against a close to 9% rise in the prior quarter. Tracxn’s report uses the calendar year for its analysis.

The number of foreign institutional investors pumping money into Indian startups also plummeted to 74 from a high of 391 in the same period last year. No unicorns were created either in this quarter, though India was the second-highest funded country after the United States. The startup ecosystem generated fourteen unicorns in the year-ago period. Moreover, the number of funding rounds saw a 63% drop year-on-year (y-o-y) to 301 in the January-March period, shows Tracxn data.

A closer view at the funding trends shows that late-stage deals -- the funding that is designed to help a startup scale its operations and maximise performance -- faced the maximum hit with a decline of 79% to $1.8 billion, versus $8.8 billion in the same period last year. Seed-stage rounds saw funding of $0.15 billion, a 16% drop quarter-on-quarter. Early-stage rounds saw a funding of $0.84 billion in the January-March period, a 68% decline from a year ago– it saw a sequential drop of 4%.

Among startups, PhonePe’s $0.7 billion Series D fund raise led the show. Lenskart, Mintify, Insurance Dekho, FreshtoHome foods, TI Clean Mobility and KreditBee were the other startups that managed to raise over $0.1 billion funds in the January-March quarter. “Fintech, retail, and enterprise applications were the top-performing sectors in Q1 2023," Traxcn pointed out. The fintech space saw a 150% funding growth compared to the previous quarter. However this is a drop of 51% on a on-year basis. Companies in the electric vehicle (EV) space received a funding of $0.3 billion in this quarter.

City-wise, with $1.2 billion, Bengaluru continued to be the top city on startup funding in the March-ended quarter. However, Delhi made gains with startups in the national capital seeing $0.6 billion worth of funding compared to close to $0.2 billion in the previous quarter. Gurugram’s share in total funding dropped to 11% from 21% in the prior quarter.

