Funding to Indian startups plunge 75% in Jan-Mar qtr, Delhi gains among cities2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Funding to Indian startups plummeted to $2.8 billion in the January-March period, a sharp 75% decline from a year ago. No unicorns were created either in this quarter, shows data from Tracxn
The global funding winter has hit Indian startups hard with funding plunging 75% to $2.8 billion in the January-March period compared to $11.6 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the latest report from Tracxn, a market data platform. A rise in inflation and tightening of easy money by central banks globally has significantly impacted investments with funding falling 24% in the period on a sequential basis as against a close to 9% rise in the prior quarter. Tracxn’s report uses the calendar year for its analysis.
