Funding winter may end this year, says India Quotient's Anand Lunia
There has been a significant reduction in funding for Indian startups in the past two years. Factors like inflated valuations during the pandemic, uncertain global economic conditions, and geopolitical tensions have dampened investor enthusiasm
Bengaluru: The prolonged funding slump affecting Indian startups is showing signs of abating and could potentially conclude as early as this year, according to Anand Lunia, founding partner of venture capital firm India Quotient.
