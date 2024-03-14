Funding Winter shuts over 35,000 startups in 2023. Will VCs fund tech platforms this year?
Indian startup ecosystem faced challenges in 2023 with funding winter intensifying, leading to venture closures. Deal volume and size declined, mega rounds dropped by 70%, and unicorns decreased. Tech startups saw a decline while focus shifted to traditional sectors.
Indian startup ecosystem faced multifaceted challenges in 2023 with more than 35,000 ventures shutting down during the year as funding winter intensified, according to a report by Bain & Company in collaboration with the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).