Edtech companies BrightChamps and Teachmint; fintech startups such as Airtel Payments Bank and Niyo are part of a list of potential unicorns from India, according to a joint report by KPMG and HSBC.

The report titled ‘Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ has identified 10 companies from India that can enter the coveted unicorn club in future. Travel startup Ixigo and big data startup SocialCops are also a part of the list based on superior technology, hyper localization, mastery of logistics, successful adaptation of business models and culture that retains talent. The report was prepared after analyzing over 6,472 tech-focused startups with valuations of up to $500 million across 12 Asia Pacific markets.

Future unicorns
