Future unicorns

Future unicorns1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:28 PM IST
The report titled ‘Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ has identified 10 companies from India that can enter the coveted unicorn club in future.
The report titled ‘Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ has identified 10 companies from India that can enter the coveted unicorn club in future.
Listen to this article
Edtech companies BrightChamps and Teachmint; fintech startups such as Airtel Payments Bank and Niyo are part of a list of potential unicorns from India, according to a joint report by KPMG and HSBC.