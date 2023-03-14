G20 taskforce aims to agree on common definition for startups globally

G20 taskforce aims to agree on common definition for startups globally1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:46 PM IST
- As per DPIIT, an entity would be considered a startup up to 10 years from its date of incorporation and if its turnover for any of the financial years since incorporation does not exceed ₹100 crore
Aimed at harmonizing the global startup ecosystem, the ‘Foundation and Alliances taskforce’ of the G20 is working to arrive at a common definition of startups globally that would influence policy going forward, senior DPIIT officials said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
