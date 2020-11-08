“The traditional credit card application process does not fit customers of all income groups. Additionally, the amount of money that goes into paying annual and interest charges for using a credit card is massive that make people rely on the traditional lending process. Through GalaxyCard, we focus on making credit cards available to customers with an income of less than 30k a month and help them become self-reliant when it comes to taking credits", says Amit Kumar, the founder of GalaxyCard.