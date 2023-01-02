Gamers turn to local streaming platforms for better gains

On paper, globally, platforms have many more users and viewers. YouTube, for instance, is one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world with more than 2.6 billion monthly active users (MAU). In comparison, Rooter has 17 million MAUs, while Loco has 55 million registered users. But this also means that Indian game streamers, who arguably cater to a niche market since many of them stream mobile games or in Hindi, have to go up against established global game streamers.“YouTube also provides exclusive deals to gamers. But the support is limited to top gamers with a large number of followers. Younger creators need mentoring and platforms like YouTube don’t have a dedicated point of contact for such gamers," said Animesh Agarwal, also known as Thug in the gaming community, who has partnered with Loco.

