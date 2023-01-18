Gaming cos hope for tax relief

The industry is urging the government to keep the goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming unchanged at 18% instead of increasing it to 28%. It also wants application of the GST on just the commission of the platform providers and not the entire prize pool, which is the total sum distributed among winners on real money gaming apps and esports tournaments. The industry argues that applying GST on the prize pool amount discourages users from playing since they get less money in winnings.