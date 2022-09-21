Gaming edtech startup Outscal raises $1.5 million from Kalaari Capital2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 02:00 PM IST
The gaming market is expected to cross $230 billion in 2022. There are 250,000 jobs in the global gaming industry annually
Delhi-based ed-tech company Outscal has closed its seed funding round with $1.5 million funding from venture capital firm Kalaari Capital. Founded by Mayank Grover, Outscal is building a community-first, ed-tech platform to upscale talent in the gaming industry. It helps candidates excel in their game development, and Web 3 careers through mentorship and placement assistance.