Gaming app MPL, founded by IITian just 3 years ago, turns unicorn

Global investors from Sequoia Capital to Tiger Global Management, which backs India’s first gaming unicorn and MPL rival Dream11, are noticing the opportunity presented by the country’s 400 million gamers. Indians have an affinity to games with financial prizes, something online startups like MPL are wagering big on. MPL had an unusual start. Kiran and fellow founder Shubham Malhotra tested their idea for paid-entry gaming contests by organizing sessions on their apartment’s rooftop -- the initial contestants were cooks employed by the founders and their friends. Each player got a device loaded with the games, and after each hour-and-a-half long competition their rankings were updated on a blackboard. Word soon got out, and as the number of participants grew the duo introduced a 5-rupee (7 U.S. cents) entry fee and a winner-takes-all prize. “Within weeks, the rooftop could no longer accommodate the rush of gamers," Kiran said.