Garuda Aerospace in deal with Lockheed Martin CDL Systems for drone software

Its drones were reportedly used for delivering food and medicine during the Assam floods in June. It has also tied up with the food delivery platform Swiggy to deliver groceries. Last month, it also received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) nod to become the 31st Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in India. The startup is planning to train one lakh farmers to use drones for agricultural purposes.

