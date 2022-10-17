Garuda Aerospace in deal with Lockheed Martin CDL Systems for drone software

Garuda is also working with HiiLSE Drones, a Malaysian drone company, to set up a drone factory in Malaysia. In August, it announced a partnership with Harare Institute of Technology and Nyangani Virtual University to offer drones-as-a-service (DraaS) to the agriculture sector in Zimbabwe
New Delhi: Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lockheed Martin CDL Systems to use its Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions for defense and commercial drones.
The two companies will also “work closely" to build a strong data processing capability and co-develop algorithms for drone-based applications that can be used in agriculture, mining, large-scale mapping, and industrial inspection, according to Garuda Aerospace.
“This partnership will give us a strong competitive edge to cement market dominance in several sectors," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and chief executive of Garuda Aerospace.
Jayaprakash said his company has received large orders to deliver drones to various sectors, which is helping it partner with large global corporations such as Lockheed Martin.
“For over 30 years our team has developed advanced software solutions for the UAS market and we look forward to working with Garuda Aerospace to bring that technology and experience to their Made-In-India drones," said Michael Baker, general manager of Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems.
Baker pointed out that access to world-class drone software solutions will create high-tech job opportunities and also support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India.
Founded in 2015, Garuda Aerospace has emerged as one of the leading suppliers of drones in India. It raised $30 million in a Series-A round in June at a valuation of $250 million and offers over 30 types of drones with 50 drone-based services such as precision agriculture spray, damage inspection, warehouse management, seed dropping, and medicine delivery.
Its drones were reportedly used for delivering food and medicine during the Assam floods in June. It has also tied up with the food delivery platform Swiggy to deliver groceries. Last month, it also received the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) nod to become the 31st Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in India. The startup is planning to train one lakh farmers to use drones for agricultural purposes.