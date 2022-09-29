Garuda Aerospace receives DGCA approval as remote pilot training organization

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, chief executive of Garuda Aerospace, said that the approval will facilitate the startup to train 1 lakh drone pilots across 755 districts — a target that it aims to meet by end-2024. The company also aims to manufacture 1 lakh ‘Kisan’ drones within this same time period, for which it received the first ‘drone loan — an initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture to build and deploy affordable drones for farming and related applications.