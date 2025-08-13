The Gen Z is keeping fintechs on their toes
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Mansi Verma 6 min read 13 Aug 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Summary
From product design shifting from long-term, rigid products to flexible, high-engagement tools matching younger users’ short attention spans and appetite for control, fintechs are rapidly rethinking their offerings.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU , MUMBAI : Buoyed by higher starting salaries and more disposable income, Generation Z—people born after 1996—are leading the next transformation in financial services business.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story