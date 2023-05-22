PhonePe receives $100 mn boost as General Atlantic doubles down on investment1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Global private equity firm General Atlantic announced on Monday that it has injected an additional $100 million ( ₹820 crore) into PhonePe, the digital payments company owned by Walmart Inc. This investment comes as part of PhonePe’s ongoing fundraising efforts.
