General Atlantic to lead $100 million round in consumer-lending startup Snapmint
Summary
General Atlantic is set to invest up to $80 million in consumer-lending platform Snapmint as part of a $100 million funding round that includes Elev8 Venture Partners and Kae Capital.
Mumbai: Consumer lending platform Snapmint is in the process of raising $100 million in a fundraising round led by General Atlantic alongside existing investors including Elev8 Venture Partners and Kae Capital, four people familiar with the matter said.
