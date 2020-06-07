Home >Companies >Start-ups >Getting the picture right
Getting the picture right

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 09:41 PM IST howindialives.com

As masks become mandatory, those using facial id and biometrics for security are in trouble. But, developers have quickly launched upgrades to recognise people with masks

As masks become mandatory, those using facial id and biometrics for security are in trouble. But, developers have quickly launched upgrades to recognise people with masks. This speed indicates the progress computer vision has made in a few years.

