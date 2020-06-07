Getting the picture right

Getting the picture right1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
As masks become mandatory, those using facial id and biometrics for security are in trouble. But, developers have quickly launched upgrades to recognise people with masks. This speed indicates the progress computer vision has made in a few years.
