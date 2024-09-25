Gharda Chemicals to fund entrepreneurs through new foundation

  • The foundation, set up in partnership with the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, will back entrepreneurs focused on manufacturing in core engineering and healthcare technologies with an underlying social impact.

Staff Writer
Published25 Sep 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Gharda Chemicals founding chairman and managing director Keki Hormusji Gharda (sitting) and R.A. Mashelkar, the former CSIR director general who runs the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation (second from left), at the launch of the KHG Innovation Foundation on Wednesday.
Gharda Chemicals founding chairman and managing director Keki Hormusji Gharda (sitting) and R.A. Mashelkar, the former CSIR director general who runs the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation (second from left), at the launch of the KHG Innovation Foundation on Wednesday.

Gharda Chemicals, which makes pesticides, veterinary drugs and polymers, has set up the KHG Innovation Foundation to back entrepreneurs working on technologies that can address gaps and drive social outcomes, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

The foundation, which has been set up in partnership with the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, will back entrepreneurs focused on manufacturing in core engineering and healthcare technologies with an underlying social impact.

“The foundation is funded by Gharda’s (founding chairman and managing director Keki Hormusji Gharda) personal wealth and the profits from the holding company,” said Nilesh Kulkarni, director, Gharda Chemicals. The holding company is Gharda Medical and Advanced Technologies.

Also read | Carlyle looks to build $400 million vehicle for auto parts deal in India

The initial corpus of the non-profit foundation will be around 30 crore, which will be replenished each year. The foundation may either take a stake or offer a grant to entrepreneurs. Initially, it will focus on healthcare technologies.

Mentorship, guidance

Other than capital, the foundation will also provide mentorship, guidance and strategic advice from industry experts and thought leaders to the startups.

“KHGIF shall also have tailored programmes that support for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises alike and drive pilot projects to help innovators scale for impact,” the statement said.

“India has embarked on its quest to become a developed country in the foreseeable future, and set sights on becoming a global leader in manufacturing. We believe that a strong focus on innovation, combined with entrepreneurship, is key to achieving that status. Establishing KHGIF is one among several such efforts that would be required as we proceed towards developing that capability,” Gharda, who turned 95 on Wednesday, said in the statement.

“This partnership will propel disruptive, game-changing innovations that aim to transform India by addressing grand challenges,” R.A. Mashelkar, former director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, who runs the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, said.

Also read | The Leela Hotels IPO valued at $2.5 billion in dramatic turnaround

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesStart-upsGharda Chemicals to fund entrepreneurs through new foundation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.