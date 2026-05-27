Startups chase GIFT City licences to win NRI investors, but will the rush last?

Fintech startups are racing to secure licences in GIFT City as they try to build one-stop platforms for non-resident Indians (NRIs) to save and invest by combining payments, fund distribution and broking into a single regulated stack.
The momentum is fueled by surging demand from NRIs in the Middle East, where fintech firms report that inflows nearly doubled during March and April, with the majority directed toward dollar-denominated fixed deposits.
The trend reflects how fintechs are using GIFT City to offer a simpler route into India-linked savings and investments, aiming to address their concerns about stability, tax-efficiency, and easier execution.
However, some industry participants said this recent surge in activity may be a temporary response to macro conditions rather than a permanent shift in investment behavior.