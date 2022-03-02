Ginglani Distillers raises 6.6 cr in pre-series A round

Shivam Ginglani, the founder of the firm said, “When one thinks of whisky, the usual names that come to mind are Scotch, Bourbon or even Japanese. Considering Indians are actually the largest consumers of whisky in the world, it is surprising that there is no noteworthy Indian whisky category in India or globally. The only existing Indian category is IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) which is confusing and inaccurate to say the least. It is this gap and under-representation of Indian whiskies that led to the birth of our brand Black Bow."