Glance to acquire Shop101, to foray into influencer-led commerce

BENGALURU: Short-video and content discovery platform Glance will acquire social commerce platform Shop101, as the former looks to foray into the influencer-led e-commerce market and live commerce market in the country.

The buyout is worth an estimated $40-45 million, two individuals told Mint on condition of anonymity.

The acquisition will provide an exit for Shop101’s investors including Vy Capital, Stellaris Venture Partners, Unilever Ventures and Kalaari Capital. Further, the startup’s 300-member team will join Glance.

Glance, which also owns short-video app Roposo, is expected to leverage Shop101’s e-commerce technology platform to launch influencer-led commerce in the country over the next three months. It is also expected to launch live commerce on its platform in FY21.

The company also plans to begin piloting its influencer-led commerce offering in the international market over the next six months.

Over the next two to three years, Glance expects almost 50% of its revenues to come through these new e-commerce models, a senior company executive told Mint.

“The Shop101 acquisition will lead to a live commerce experience on our platform, as we look to create one of the largest live platforms on the lockscreen. We have live entertainment, news, gaming and now live commerce. Live commerce is far more interactive than short-video and the shopping experience is tailored to the questions of the shoppers. We will also leverage our strengths in vernacular and offer commerce in regional languages," said Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group, and president and chief operating officer, Glance told Mint.

Glance had entered India's unicorn club in December last year, having raised $145 million in a primary investment round from Google and existing investor Mithril Capital at a valuation of $1 billion.

At present, Glance claims to be present across 300 million devices, with over 125 million daily active users. Its subsidiary, short-video platform Roposo has witnessed over 100 million downloads and is used by 1.2 million content creators across 12 regional languages, the company said.

“Another big reason for us to foray into influencer commerce is to ensure that our creators are more sticky to us, as we create sustainable new business moats for them to earn money. We believe that we can enable our creators to be micro-entrepreneurs," added Shah.

With the launch of live commerce, Glance is also expected to co-own and co-create brands with influencers and bring on celebrity-led brands on its platform.

“We had started Shop101 as a social e-commerce platform with a vision to democratise entrepreneurship and commerce for the masses using a technology-first approach. With Glance and Roposo, Shop101 will now be part of a company that shares our goal of transforming the shopping experience for millions of consumers globally," said Abhinav Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Shop101.

At present, Shop101 has a network of 10 million resellers and 10,000 supplier partners on its platform, with claims of reaching 2000 towns across the country.

Live commerce in India is beginning to set foot, as the industry is expected to drive gross merchandise value (GMV) of $4-5 billion by 2025, according to estimates by management consultancy Redseer.

Of all the categories, fashion is expected to contribute 60-70% of the GMV while beauty and personal care will contribute the rest, shows Redseer’s findings.

With short-video apps like Chingari and Glance looking to launch live commerce, Indian short-form content is expected to drive GMV of up to $2.5-3.0 billion for this category by 2025.

