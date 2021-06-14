Glance to acquire Shop101, to foray into influencer-led commerce

“The Shop101 acquisition will lead to a live commerce experience on our platform, as we look to create one of the largest live platforms on the lockscreen. We have live entertainment, news, gaming and now live commerce. Live commerce is far more interactive than short-video and the shopping experience is tailored to the questions of the shoppers. We will also leverage our strengths in vernacular and offer commerce in regional languages," said Piyush Shah, co-founder, InMobi Group, and president and chief operating officer, Glance told Mint.

