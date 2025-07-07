Early startup backers are looking to exit in a tight market. Specialist funds swoop in
Mansi Verma 4 min read 07 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
A surge of global and domestic capital is chasing secondary deals as early-stage domestic funds are nearing the end of their lifecycles, pushing them to explore alternative exit routes in a tight funding environment.
As long-term private equity funding remains tight and public listings unpredictable, early backers of Indian startups are increasingly turning to a once-rare alternative: selling their stakes to specialized investors to exit.
