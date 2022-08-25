Global investors keep away as startups struggle with space readiness3 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 01:45 AM IST
- India’s space sector has seen 54 funding rounds since Team Indus raised its angel round in November 2013
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : When Indian space-tech startup Pixxel raised $25 million in March, it appeared to be modest fundraising by all standards except two. First, it was the largest amount raised by any Indian space company; second, it was the first time an overseas venture capital fund invested in the Indian space industry.