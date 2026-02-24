A clutch of global private equity firms, including General Atlantic, KKR and CVC Capital Partners among others, are evaluating a minority stake in India Resurgence Fund-backed Synthimed Labs Pvt. Ltd (SLPL), as the pharmaceutical ingredients maker prepares for a public listing, three people familiar with the matter said.
Global PE firms line up for IndiaRF’s Synthimed Labs in $150-200 million deal
SummaryGeneral Atlantic, KKR and CVC are among global PE firms evaluating a minority stake in IndiaRF-backed Synthimed, which is seeking a $1 billion valuation ahead of a planned IPO.
