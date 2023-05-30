New Delhi: In a significant development for the global startup ecosystem, the Startup20 engagement group organized an Embassy meetup at the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, signaling a new era in the world of startups. The event aimed to provoke a strong response from the leadership of G20 countries, laying the groundwork for shaping the future trajectory of startups worldwide.

The high-profile meetup witnessed the active participation of esteemed representatives from Denmark, Austria, Australia, Sweden, the United States, the European Union, Brazil, Oman, Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, and Estonia. These representatives played a crucial role in shaping policies that will drive the growth and success of startups within their respective nations.

Building upon the resounding support received during the Inception meeting in January and the Sikkim Sabha in March 2023, this gathering set the stage for upcoming events, including an eagerly anticipated gathering in Goa on June 3 and 4, 2023, followed by the final summit scheduled in Gurugram on July 4 and 5, 2023.

At the meetup, participants were provided with the opportunity to offer inputs and comments on the first public draft of the Policy Communiqué. This draft document comprises policy recommendations formulated through an inclusive consultative process involving more than 500 delegates representing various stakeholders from India, G20 nations, and invitee nations. Both physical and virtual meetings were held to ensure comprehensive input from all relevant parties.

The exclusive meetup between the Startup20 engagement group and Embassy representatives aimed to bring together key stakeholders responsible for startup-related agendas in different countries. By actively engaging in discussions regarding recommendations and policy directives, the objective was to foster the creation of a robust global startup ecosystem.

Notable highlights from the meeting included discussions on effective strategies for disseminating the Policy Communiqué document to relevant stakeholders within participating countries. Moreover, participants sought to establish a common consensus on the draft Policy Communiqué, further emphasizing the role of G20 nations‘ leadership in the startup ecosystem.

Chintan Vaishnav, India’s Startup20 Chair, expressed immense satisfaction with the enthusiastic participation of embassy representatives in the G20 Startup20 Embassy meetup. Vaishnav acknowledged the invaluable insights and contributions put forth by the participants, which are expected to drive the growth and success of startups on a global scale. He further emphasized that the collaborative effort in shaping policies will pave the way for a vibrant and thriving global startup ecosystem.

The success of the G20 Startup20-Embassy meetup on the Startup20 Policy Communiqué has injected fresh momentum into the startup ecosystem. As the Startup20 engagement group establishes itself as a benchmark for the structure and evolution of the global startup ecosystem, further collaboration and progress are anticipated in the coming months.