Global startup ecosystem gains momentum as G20 leaders engage in embassy meetup2 min read 30 May 2023, 08:02 PM IST
At the meetup, participants were provided with the opportunity to offer inputs and comments on the first public draft of the Policy Communiqué
New Delhi: In a significant development for the global startup ecosystem, the Startup20 engagement group organized an Embassy meetup at the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, signaling a new era in the world of startups. The event aimed to provoke a strong response from the leadership of G20 countries, laying the groundwork for shaping the future trajectory of startups worldwide.
