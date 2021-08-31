GlobalBees acquires home care brand The Better Home

NEW DELHI: GlobalBees, an aggregator of digital brands, on Tuesday said it has acquired The Better Home, a home care products company, as it builds its portfolio of digital-first brands and helps them scale. The deal amount was not disclosed.

This is the first acquisition for GlobalBees. As part of the deal, the 15-member core team of The Better Home will join GlobalBees.

GlobalBees is modelled on American digital consumer goods company Thrasio. The company invests in, acquires, and grows seller businesses across Amazon, Flipkart, and other marketplaces.

The Better Home brand was launched by The Better India (TBI) - a digital content platform. TBH retails sustainable household products such as dishwash liquid, home cleaners, air fresheners, laundry cleaners etc. The Better Home products are sold on the brand website as well as Amazon and are available in 600 cities. The brand has services 70,000 shoppers.

In July, GlobalBees raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in a Series-A funding round led by FirstCry. The company was set up earlier this year.

GlobalBees could look at taking The Better Home to international markets.

“The Better Home demonstrated the right mix of these, along with remarkable achievements. We at GlobalBees are excited to announce The Better Home as our first acquisition and are committed to catapult it into an international brand," Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees.

The Better India plans to leverage its community of over 200 million readers to “build meaningful, impact-focused, scalable and better businesses," said Dhimant Parekh, founder, The Better Home.

“Being a part of the GlobalBees brand will skyrocket The Better Home's journey. The Better Home will continue to further its mission to the world and make every household’s carbon footprint a little lesser with this association," Parekh said.

