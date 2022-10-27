GlobalBees Brands-backed UrbanGabru signs Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador

GlobalBees Brands Pvt Ltd -owned men’s grooming company UrbanGabru announced cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassador. Yadav will endorse the company’s grooming range. Yadav said, “I am pleased to partner with them, a brand which has been breaking stereotypical clutters. I believe it is imperative for everyone to feel confident about themselves and self-grooming is key to it. I look forward to this partnership to encourage people towards self-grooming through their range of products." Hemant Raulo, founder of the D2C company said,“ Today Suryakumar Yadav has become a household name and is a testimony to sheer hard work, incredible batting style, and positive attitude. These qualities are synonymous with us as our products are crafted for Indian men. We are thrilled to have Suryakumar Yadav as our brand ambassador for the grooming range. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen consumers‘ love for our brand and become a household name for men’s grooming and personal care. The company is a part of GlobalBees which aggregates and invests in e-commerce brands, has startups like Healthyhey (dietary supplements maker), Rey Naturals(hair care products brand) and Intellilens (eyewear brand) in its portfolio. It also has Yellow Chimes, a fashion jewellery brand, Absorbia, a home-care brand and Prolixr in its portfolio. Internet-first or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are driving growth in India’s e-tailing space with a robust 45% compound annual growth rate and has the potential to reach $ 70 billion over the next few years, said a report by Unicommerce, an integrated software as a service platform for post-purchase experience management, and retail consultancy Wazir Advisors. India’s online retail market is expected to grow at 32% with the potential to touch $225 billion, it said in the first edition of India’s Retail and E-commerce Trends Report for FY22.

