NEW DELHI: Global investing platform, Globalise, has raised a seed round led by Whiteboard Capital and Credit Saison. Angel investors, including Himanshu Kohli, Rohit Jain, Rishi Khanna, and Arjun Lamba, also participated in the round. The company didn’t disclose the amount raised.

With this fundraise, Globalise plans to continue scaling, developing and enhancing its product offerings and hire more talent.

Viraj Nanda, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Globalise, said, “Our services are designed to ensure that Indian investors get the opportunity to invest in the world’s most innovative companies and buy into emerging global themes while lowering their overall portfolio risk and hedging against the rupee depreciation."

Globalise enables customers to access international financial markets and gives investors a choice of over 5,500 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Globalise also offers financial advisors, wealth managers, and brokers a dedicated platform that helps them manage their clients’ international investments digitally.

“Globalise plans to use the investment for advancing our current product portfolio and offering more innovative products that allow Indian investors to enjoy the benefits of borderless finance and for our partners to provide their clients with the most seamless international investing journey," said Vikas Nanda, chairman, Globalise.

The guided global investing platform has partnered over 70 wealth managers, financial advisors, and brokers in India to help Indian investors directly invest in the US markets.

Anshu Prashar, general partner at Whiteboard Capital, said, “There is a lot of momentum as Indian investors are increasingly looking to diversify their investments globally. The Globalise team is innovating to make this as seamless as possible for customers and financial advisors, and we are excited to be a part of this journey and partner with them on their vision to help Indians achieve financial success with access to the best-in-class global products."

