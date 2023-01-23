Globevestor co-founder launches micro-VC firm with presence in US, India and Canada2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Momentum Capital focuses on seed-stage Indian startups and leverages its strong international network to help them grow globally
NEW DELHI : Globevestor founder recently announced the launch of a new global micro-VC firm called Momentum Capital. With a presence in Canada, India and the US, Momentum Capital focuses on seed-stage Indian startups and leverages its strong international network to help them grow globally.
