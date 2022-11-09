Goa Brewing Co raises top-up round of $700k from K.Ganesh, Samrath Bedi, Ekcle Ventures

Investors include K. Ganesh, a serial entrepreneur and promoter of BigBasket; Samrath Bedi, executive director of beauty brand Forest Essentials; and members of Ekcle Ventures, an angel network. Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners had invested in the company in early stages.The company said this fundraise will help it increase production and realise its market expansion plans. It said there has been an increase in demand for bottled craft beer for home consumption in India in the aftermath the pandemic.Its craft-brewery in Sangolda, Goa, housed in a Indo-Portuguese bungalow, is different from beers brewed in large commercial industrial complexes which use synthetic ingredients.“We have stuck to brewing clean label beers made with only whole natural grains, hops and fruits sourced largely from local farms. Without any marketing spends or advertising campaigns our beers have developed a following with sheer word of mouth publicity. This brand love from our consumer-evangelists has allowed us to focus on the product and push our boundaries of brewing while gradually building a community based on shared values," said Suraj Shenai, its founder. “With his passion, Shenai has brought a refreshing freshness, artisanal quality and built a brand in a highly competitive Goa market that stands out. We are very happy to partner with him in scaling the brands into other geographies. The space for craft beer in large volumes is under-served and with many brews under development, the future is exciting for them," said K.Ganesh.