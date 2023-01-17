Goldman Sachs says Paytm may turn adjusted-Ebitda positive by March, raises target price

Goldman Sachs expects the fintech major to report a strong third quarter, which will put it on track to achieve Ebitda profitability, before accounting for employee stock ownership plans costs, by the fourth quarter.
Fintech major Paytm may hit adjusted Ebitda profitability by March 2023, six months ahead of company’s guidance of September 2023, Goldman Sachs said. The research firm also raised its target price for Paytm’s parent One 97 Communications to ₹1,120 from ₹1,100 previously.
Goldman Sachs expects the fintech major to report a strong third quarter, which will put it on track to achieve Ebitda profitability (before accounting for employee stock ownership plans costs) by the fourth quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Paytm, which is India’s biggest fintech player, provides loans to its customers and merchant partners in partnerships with non-banking finance companies. It earns a commission based on the loans it issues to Paytm postpaid users and merchants.
“Paytm’s MTU (monthly transacting users), loan disbursals and devices deployed continue to surprise us positively, and we have further raised our estimates for these metrics," Goldman’s analysts said in a report.
The upgrade on the stock price comes on the back of stronger lending volumes and payment margins, coupled with UPI reimbursement from the government.
The improving margins would “further increase the street’s confidence around the company’s ability to be profitable in the calendar year 2023," the analysts said.
Goldman expects Paytm to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of $150 million by financial year 2025, one of the highest compared to other listed Indian internet companies, ahead of Zomato and Nykaa.
One 97 Communications stock, since its initial public offering in November 2021, has plunged by more than 65% on the National Stock Exchange to ₹537.6 amid tough macro environment. The company, like other tech startups that went public in the last two years, has been under pressure from investors to achieve profitability. Currently, it is trading at ₹534.40 on the NSE, down 3.46% from previous closing.
In its updated analysis, Goldman said it sees more gains than risk of a loss for Paytm, whose valuation multiples are at a discount to its domestic and global peers, considering the outlook for growth.
Paytm, in an update earlier this month, said it has witnessed a 32% jump in average monthly transacting users to 85 million in December quarter of FY2023. For the third quarter, the loan distribution business saw a growth of over 4.5X with the fintech disbursing loans over 10.5 million worth ₹9,958 crore, it said.
In the second quarter of FY23, Paytm widened its losses to ₹571 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹472.90 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY23 jumped 76% to ₹1,914 crore on a year-on-year basis.