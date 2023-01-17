Goldman Sachs says Paytm may turn adjusted-Ebitda positive by March, raises target price

One 97 Communications stock, since its initial public offering in November 2021, has plunged by more than 65% on the National Stock Exchange to ₹537.6 amid tough macro environment. The company, like other tech startups that went public in the last two years, has been under pressure from investors to achieve profitability. Currently, it is trading at ₹534.40 on the NSE, down 3.46% from previous closing.