Goldman, TVS lead $150 million investment in InsuranceDekho
- The largest Series A fundraise by an insurtech company comes as big boost to the industry
- The fundraise comprised about $110 million in equity, and the remainder $40 million in debt
BENGALURU/MUMBAI : New York-based Goldman Sachs Asset Management and homegrown mid-market private-equity firm TVS Capital Funds led a $150-million (about ₹1,240-crore) investment in InsuranceDekho in the largest Series A round of funding by an insurtech startup in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×