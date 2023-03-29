GoMechanic acquired by consortium led by Lifelong Group

“The investors of GoMechanic were recently made aware by the company’s founders of the serious inaccuracies in the company’s financial reporting. We are deeply distressed by the fact that the founders knowingly misstated facts, including but not limited to the inflation of revenue, which the founders have acknowledged. All of this was kept from investors. The investors have jointly appointed a third-party firm to investigate the matter in detail, and we will be working together to determine the next steps," major investors of the company said in a joint statement in January, after GoMechani cofounder Amit Bhasin published a statement admitting to financial irregularities.

