Good Glamm acquires Winkl, Vidooly; consolidates content biz under Good Creator

The Good Glamm Group, which is on acquisition spree, has added influencer marketing platform Winkl and content and creator analytics startup Vidooly to its broader beauty and personal care portfolio.

The Group, which recently became a unicorn or a startup valued at over $1 billion, also unveiled a separate platform named The Good Creator Co. (GCC), under which it has consolidated all its existing and acquired businesses focused on content creation and influencers marketing categories, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

GCC has raised ₹200 crore in funding from its parent entity Good Glamm Group and will use those funds to build its technology platform, and "acquire and invest in complementary influencer companies and technology solutions".

GCC will function independently and is aiming to raise further rounds of capital from external investors. Plixxo and Winkl, which have 250,000 influencers and reach over 70 million users every month, will be part of GCC. And Vidooly will be joined by MissMalini, a leading celebrity and macro influencers talent management and creative agency. Last month, the Good Glamm Group acquired Miss Malini.

GCC will offer influencer marketing and services solutions to consumer brands and media agencies. “As the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed that content and creators coming together with commerce is the future for direct-to-consumer brands. With this in mind we partnered with the best creator companies and welcomed MissMalini, Winkl, Vidooly and Plixxo to the Good Glamm family," said Priyanka Gill, co-founder at Good Glamm Group and CEO at Plixxo.

MyGlamm was founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and Gill. The company claims to be India’s fastest-growing D2C beauty brand, with a range of over 800 cruelty-free and vegan products across categories such as makeup, skincare, and personal care. It also has over 30,000 offline points of sale across 70 cities of India.

Sanghvi Beauty and Technologies, which operates brand MyGlamm, unveiled The Good Glamm Group in September last year under which it has consolidated its various businesses in a bid to strengthen its position as a ‘digital house of brands’ powered by a content-to-commerce strategy.

St.Botanica and Oriental Botanics, two cosmetics companies, were purchased by the group in November last year. ScoopWhoop Media Pvt Ltd, a digital media and lifestyle content platform backed by Kalaari Capital, was bought by the business in October. In the same month, it purchased baby-care goods firm The Moms Co for an unknown sum.

The company also owns POPxo (a tweens' focused cosmetics brand) and Baby Chakra, in addition to MyGlamm (a cosmetics brand).

