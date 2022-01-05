Good Glamm acquires Winkl, Vidooly; consolidates content biz under Good Creator

GCC will offer influencer marketing and services solutions to consumer brands and media agencies. “As the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed that content and creators coming together with commerce is the future for direct-to-consumer brands. With this in mind we partnered with the best creator companies and welcomed MissMalini, Winkl, Vidooly and Plixxo to the Good Glamm family," said Priyanka Gill, co-founder at Good Glamm Group and CEO at Plixxo.