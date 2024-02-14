“We were at 1,000-odd employees in corporate, we are down to some 880 currently; it is actually happening as we speak but most of it is done. So, we had 25% saving in manpower cost, which reflected in about 12% of employees we had." Layoffs were across the board, he added. “Last year, we had sponsored Big Boss and Koffee with Karan, we were on TV regularly. Now, we have changed that strategy to what we have done via an association with Karan Johar (launch of a makeup collection with the film maker) apart from a three-year deal with Dharma Production for its beauty brands," he added.