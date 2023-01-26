Google gets mixed views to India app store policy changes

In a blog post on Wednesday, Google detailed its efforts to comply with CCI’s recent orders on how app installations and billings are undertaken on Android devices. The changes include enabling phone makers the ability to choose individual Google apps to pre-install on their phones, and not making it compulsorily for them to offer all Google services. Other steps include allowing users in India to choose their preferred search engine, announcing compatibility for ‘forked’ (or modified) operating systems based on the Android platform, and offering third-party billing services for any paid apps and in-app products and services on the Google Play Store platform.