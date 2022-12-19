Google taps AI to grasp India’s language diversity

The $1 million grant to IIT Madras to establish a Center for Responsible AI in India is an attempt to bring together researchers from other institutes and other fields like social science and law. “A lot of research on responsible AI has been done in a western context. In India, there are additional dimensions of bias based on region and caste. It is important that we study all these biases in the Indian context and keep them in mind while developing these AI models," he added.

