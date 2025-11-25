Google teams up with Accel to launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026 to boost early-stage AI startups in India

Accel and Google's AI Futures Fund are launching Atoms AI Cohort 2026 to support Indian AI founders with resources and early access to latest AI models.

Riya R Alex
Published25 Nov 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Accel and Google launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026 for Indian AI founders.
Accel and Google launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026 for Indian AI founders. (REUTERS)

Accel announced a collaboration with Google's AI Futures Fund to launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026, to support India's AI founders with resources and early access to Google's advanced AI models, including Gemini and DeepMind.

“Accel and Google are partnering through Accel Atoms and Google’s AI Futures Fund to launch the 2026 AI Cohort. This is Google’s first program of its kind globally,” the company said in a statement.

(More to come…)

ACCEL
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesStart-upsGoogle teams up with Accel to launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026 to boost early-stage AI startups in India
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.