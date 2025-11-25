Google teams up with Accel to launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026 to boost early-stage AI startups in India

Accel announced a collaboration with Google's AI Futures Fund to launch Atoms AI Cohort 2026, to support India's AI founders with resources and early access to Google's advanced AI models, including Gemini and DeepMind.

“Accel and Google are partnering through Accel Atoms and Google’s AI Futures Fund to launch the 2026 AI Cohort. This is Google’s first program of its kind globally,” the company said in a statement.