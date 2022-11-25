Google ties up with Indian game developer

SuperGaming’s game engine, SuperPlatform, is presently used by Japanese developer, Namco, for the popular Pac-Man games on mobile devices. The startup, which raised $5.5 million in April last year, is also using its engine to build a homegrown battle royale title, Indus Royale. In July this year, the company also used its engine to launch TowerConquest: Metaverse Edition, a free to earn web3 mobile game.