Google ties up with Indian game developer
- As part of the tie-up, SuperGaming’s game engine, SuperPlatform, will be available for developers using Google Cloud to build, host and distribute their games.
NEW DELHI :Google’s Cloud division has formed a partnership with homegrown gaming startup SuperGaming.
As part of the tie-up, SuperGaming’s game engine, SuperPlatform, will be available for developers using Google Cloud to build, host and distribute their games.
The move comes two years after an initial partnership between SuperGaming and Google in 2020, which saw the Pune-based firm move its on-cloud resources from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Google Cloud.
Developers will not be restricted to using only Google Cloud if they use SuperGaming’s resources, but Google’s service would be the ‘preferred’ platform, the companies said in a joint statement. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.
SuperGaming’s game engine, SuperPlatform, is presently used by Japanese developer, Namco, for the popular Pac-Man games on mobile devices. The startup, which raised $5.5 million in April last year, is also using its engine to build a homegrown battle royale title, Indus Royale. In July this year, the company also used its engine to launch TowerConquest: Metaverse Edition, a free to earn web3 mobile game.
The partnership will allow game developers on Google Cloud to access SuperGaming’s resources to “manage live ops, matchmaking, player progression, player data, analytics, monetization systems, server scaling, sales, and merchandising."