Artificial Intelligence-based mental health platform, Wysa, on Thursday said that it has raised $5.5 million as a part of its Series A financing round led by Boston-based digital health investor, W Health Ventures.

Others participating in the round include the Google Assistant Investment program, and existing investors pi Ventures and Kae Capital.

According to the company, Wysa will use this capital to support its offering to employers who want to expand their mental health benefits, as well as scale up Wysa’s sales team and therapist network.

The startup raised pre-Series A funding in 2019, led by pi Ventures, with Kae Capital and others participating as a part of this round. With the latest infusion, the Boston and Bengaluru based startup has raised close to $9 million in funding, till date.

“As we enter the second year of the pandemic, so many people are struggling and seeking mental health support. Wysa is an example of how technology is helping millions of people access everyday mental health support and self-care tools without being gated by a clinical diagnosis. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship to support Wysa’s next phase of growth," said Dr Pankaj Jethwani, executive vice president at W Health Ventures.

Wysa helps in dealing with stress, depression, and anxiety with the help of an ‘emotionally intelligent’ bot, which uses evidence-based cognitive-behavioral techniques (CBT), meditation, breathing and mindfulness exercises, as well as micro-actions to help users build mental resilience skills.

For employers, Wysa offers a workplace solution that caters to the full spectrum of mental health needs. This solution embeds into existing company benefits, such as Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) or external health care provider networks and can be customized by geography or cohort.

“With mental health becoming another pandemic in the making globally, there is an acute shortage of qualified mental health professionals to take care of the growing demand. On the back of a disruptive AI engine trained for mental health conversations, Wysa brings an effective and cutting-edge approach to solve this problem at global scale," Manish Singhal, founding partner, pi Ventures.

Currently, Wysa has facilitated over 100 million conversations in 65 countries across the globe and works with 20 enterprise partners.

“For the first time, employers use data to understand how the mental wellbeing of their employees is constantly changing, and how it compares against benchmarks. Today, every employer is looking for a solution that goes beyond traditional EAP. This investment allows us to bring the next generation of workforce wellbeing solutions to organizations across the country," said Wysa co-founder and chief executive officer, Jo Aggarwal.

Wysa claims to have more than 10 million users using its platform worldwide.

