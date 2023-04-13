Govt looks to resolve angel tax concerns2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Following the Union budget proposal to subject foreign investors to angel tax, startups have expressed apprehensions about securing funding.
NEW DELHI : The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) is working with the finance ministry to resolve the concerns of startups regarding the contentious angel tax and fair market valuation, a top government official said.
