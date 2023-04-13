Govt looks to resolve angel tax concerns

Angel tax is levied on the capital raised by an unlisted company by selling shares to investors above the fair market value. Indian startups already facing a funding freeze worry that the angel tax may further deter foreign investors, given that they often sell shares at a high premium based on future growth prospects. The provision, scheduled to take effect on 1 April 2024, remains unchanged in the Finance Bill for the current fiscal year. The startup sector is already grappling with decreased funding, as foreign private equity and venture capital investments in Indian startups dropped to $54 billion in 2022 from $77 billion the prior year. Furthermore, startup deal volume in India reached a nearly nine-year low in February, reflecting weak sentiment within the ecosystem.“There are concerns regarding angel tax coming from startups, and DPIIT is taking it up with the department of economic affairs and department of revenue. Calculation of their fair market value (FMV) is different, which is taken internationally and by income tax [department]. DPIIT is just trying to get them on the conversation table. Tell them that there is a discrepancy and find some solution," the official said, requesting anonymity.

