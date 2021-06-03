Subscribe
Govt recognised 50,000 startups in 5 yrs; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi among top-5 states

Govt recognised 50,000 startups in 5 yrs; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi among top-5 states

As of June 3, 2021, 50,000 startups across have been recognised as startups by DPIIT
07:24 PM IST

  • With the launch of the Startup India initiative, recognised startups have now spread across 623 districts, the Centre said
  • About 1.7 lakh jobs were created by recognised startups in the 2020-2021 period alone

The Centre has recognised 50,000 startups since the launch of its Startup India initiative. The Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government launched on January 16, 2016, and in five years, as many as 50,000 startups have been recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) till date.

Moreover, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have the largest number of entrepreneurs, according to the government.

Among the sectors, food processing, IT consulting, and business support services have witnessed maximum registered startups.

"As of June 3, 2021, 50,000 startups across have been recognised as startups by DPIIT, of which 19,896 have been recognised since April 1, 2020," the commerce and industry ministry said.

With the launch of the Startup India initiative, recognised startups have now spread across 623 districts, it said, adding each state and Union Territory has at least one startup, and 30 states and UTs have announced specific startup policies to support them.

"The recognised startups have contributed significantly to job creation, with 5,49,842 jobs reported by 48,093 startups with an average number of 11 employees per startup. About 1.7 lakh jobs were created by recognised startups in the 2020-2021 period alone," it added.

Further, the ministry said that funding opportunities to startups have been enhanced through the Fund of Funds Scheme with an overlay of 10,000 crore and the recently launched Startup India Seed Fund Scheme with an outlay of 945 crore.

Startup India is intended to catalyse a startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India, the government claimed.

The recognised startups are eligible to avail the benefits across a range of laws, regulations, fiscal and infrastructural support.

